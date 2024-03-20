Heirloom
Market Bites
- Cast Iron Meatballs$16.00
tomato sauce, burrata cheese, aged balsamic, grilled focaccia
- Avocado Hummus$13.00
housemade pita bread, avocado, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seed, jalapeno, cilantro
- Cashew Cauliflower$12.00
candied cashew, toasted sesame seed, scallion, honey cashew sauce
- Mushroom Taquitos$13.00
roasted mushrooms, grilled poblano, havarti, black bean crema, salsa verde (dairy is unremovable)
- Loombread and Brie$14.00
baked brie, flaky house malawach bread, dried fig compote, balsamic, sea salt
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.00
garlic spice, served with avocado ranch
- Garlic Fries$7.00
crispy gilroy garlic, pecorino romano, sea salt
- Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
- Tempura Shrimp$13.00
teppanyaki sauce, scallion, lime
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
buffalo spice, blue cheese dressing
- Shrimp Teppanyaki Rice$15.00
heirloom fried rice, bacon, peas, carrot, scallion, crispy shrimp, teppan sauce
- Surf N Turf$17.00
grilled tri tip, smoked ponzu sauce, crispy tempura shrimp, teppan sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$14.00
crispy local eggplant, tomato sauce, burrata, arugula, aged balsamic
- Grilled Artichokes$13.00
wood grilled california artichoke, pecorino, lemon-parmesan dressing
- Chicken Pozole$14.00
hominy, beans, shredded chicken, salsa verde, zucchini, cilantro, green onion, served with a mushroom taquito
Salads
- Fall Salad$11.00
romaine, kale, radicchio, havarti cheese, asian pear, butternut squash, cashew, pomegranate gems, pear champagne vinaigrette, chive
- Hipster Caesar$11.00
kale, romaine, shaved cauliflower, garlic crouton, parmesan dressing, lemon vinaigrette, roasted sunflower seed
- Mediterranean Salad$11.00
romaine, kale, cucumber, chickpeas, cabbage, onion, feta, falafel crouton, za'atar sweet potato, pomegranate gems, tahini dressing
- Seasonal Wedge$11.00
baby iceberg, marinated red onion, radish, crispy onion, bacon, watercress, broccoli, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vin, blue cheese dressing
- Drop the Beet$11.00
goat cheese drizzle, pistachio, sumac onion, frisse salad, asian pear, treviso, snap pea, pear champagne vinaigrette
- Keto Salad$19.00
wood grilled tri tip, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, egg, broccoli, red onion, toasted sunflower seed, crispy onion, radish, red wine vinaigrette
- Cashew Chicken Salad$18.00
shredded chicken, greens, cucumber, asian pear, snap pea, cabbage, red onion, candied cashew, cauli crouton, sesame vinaigrette, honey cashew drizzle
- Sesame Salmon Salad$22.00
kale, snap pea, cabbage, romaine, turnip, wonton, cucumber, tempura shrimp crouton, cashew, sesame vinaigrette, honey cashew drizzle
Sandwiches & Burgers
- The Austin$15.00
peach wood grilled tri tip, crispy onion, marinated red onion, sweety-q, horseradish blue cheese dressing, watercress, french roll
- Tri Tip Sandwich$14.50
wood grilled tri tip, heirloom bbq sauce, garlic french roll
- La Roost$13.00
crispy chicken breast, havarti, market pickles, cabbage slaw, ranch love, onions, potato bun
- Spicy Roost$13.00
crispy chicken breast, buffalo spice, pepper jack, jalapeno, spicy ranch, cabbage, onion, potato bun
- Blue Burger$13.00
point reyes blue cheese, grilled bacon, gilroy garlic sauce, crispy onion, arugula, potato bun
- Spicy Lamb Burger$12.00
spicy lamb and prime brisket blend, tzatziki, hummus, feta, cucumber slaw, red pepper, pickled jalapeno, potato bun
- 'Merica Burger$12.00
american cheese, iceberg lettuce, loom spread, onion, market pickles, potato bun
- Santa Maria Burger$15.00
sliced tri tip, heirloom blend patty, crispy onion rings, american cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, potato bun
- Salmon Burger$14.00
jalapeno-cilantro aioli, sumac onion, iceberg, cucumber, pickled jalapeno, avocado
Pasta
- Carbonara$16.00
tagliatelle, scallion, bacon, parmesan, farm egg, crispy brussel sprouts
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$18.00
bacon, diced sweet potato and butternut squash, maitake mushroom, pecorino, fried sage, brown butter sauce
- Arrabiata$15.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, spicy tomato sauce, pecorino
- Garlic Noodles$14.00
housemade pasta, pecorino, parsley, fried garlic
- Scampi$18.00
tagliatelle, shrimp sausage, charred broccoli, scampi sauce, garlic bread crumbs, parmesan
- Shrimp Pesto Pasta$17.00
shrimp, bucatini, white wine pesto, broccolini, parmesan cheese
Plates
Lil Sprouts
- Kids Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce & Parm$7.00
served with strawberry greek yogurt & ants on a log (celery, almond butter, raisins)
- Kids Grilled Chicken$7.00
served with strawberry greek yogurt & ants on a log (celery, almond butter, raisins)
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter & Parm$7.00
served with strawberry greek yogurt & ants on a log (celery, almond butter, raisins)
- Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
served with strawberry greek yogurt & ants on a log (celery, almond butter, raisins)
A La Carte Sides
A La Carte Proteins
Beverages
- Island Bliss Kombucha$5.00
black tea, green tea, kiwi, passion fruit, orange, guava
- Pom Passion$5.00
pomegranate, passion fruit, blood orange, lemon lime soda, ginger brew
- Hibiscus Tea$5.00
clayton's black tea, hibiscus, citrus blend
- Strawberry Cucumber Limeade$5.00
fresh strawberry puree, cucumber juice, citrus blend, soda
- Black Iced Tea$3.00
- Green Iced Tea$3.00
- Mexican Cola$3.00
- Mexicane Diet Cola`$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.00
- Lemon lime Soda$3.00
- Cream Soda$3.00
- Blueberry Soda$3.00